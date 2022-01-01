← Company Directory
Capita
Capita Salaries

Capita's salary ranges from $28,171 in total compensation per year for a Chief of Staff in India at the low-end to $133,044 for a Solution Architect in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Capita. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Operations Manager
$103K
Chief of Staff
$28.2K
Management Consultant
$54K

Marketing
$59.5K
Product Designer
$32.8K
Software Engineer
$39.8K
Solution Architect
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Capita is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $133,044. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capita is $54,018.

