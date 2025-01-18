← Company Directory
Capgemini
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • Technical Project Manager

Capgemini Technical Project Manager Salaries

The median Technical Project Manager compensation in United States package at Capgemini totals $146K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Capgemini
Technical Project Manager
Atlanta, GA
Total per year
$146K
Level
B2
Base
$127K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$19K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Project Manager at Capgemini in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $203,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Technical Project Manager role in United States is $131,000.

