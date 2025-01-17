← Company Directory
Capgemini
Capgemini Technical Program Manager Salaries in India

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in India package at Capgemini totals ₹2.38M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages.

Median Package
company icon
Capgemini
Technical Project Manager
hidden
Total per year
₹2.38M
Level
C2
Base
₹2.38M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

Included Titles

Technical Project Manager

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Capgemini in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,267,799. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Technical Program Manager role in India is ₹2,448,999.

Other Resources