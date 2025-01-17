← Company Directory
Capgemini
Capgemini Solution Architect Salaries in Hamburg Metro Region

The median Solution Architect compensation in Hamburg Metro Region package at Capgemini totals €93.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Capgemini
Managing Delivery Architect
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Total per year
€93.8K
Level
D
Base
€83.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€10.1K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Capgemini in Hamburg Metro Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €107,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Solution Architect role in Hamburg Metro Region is €93,831.

