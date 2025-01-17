← Company Directory
Capgemini
Capgemini Solution Architect Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

The median Solution Architect compensation in Greater Toronto Area package at Capgemini totals CA$200K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Capgemini
Managing Delivery Architect
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$200K
Level
L6
Base
CA$181K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$18.1K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
18 Years
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Capgemini in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €193,806. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Solution Architect role in Greater Toronto Area is €133,844.

