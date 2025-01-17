← Company Directory
Capgemini
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • Canada

Capgemini Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Canada

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Canada at Capgemini ranges from $CA$122K per year to $CA$191K. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$161K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C2
Manager
CA$159K
CA$152K
CA$0
CA$7.1K
D1
Senior Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
D2
Portfolio Manager
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
E1
Director
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.1K+ (sometimes CA$421K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Capgemini in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$190,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Software Engineering Manager role in Canada is CA$166,915.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Capgemini

Related Companies

  • Atos
  • Avanade
  • ECI
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Thales
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources