All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Capgemini ranges from $138K per year for C2 to $125K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
C2
$138K
$132K
$0
$6.7K
D1
$165K
$147K
$0
$17.3K
D2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
E1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***