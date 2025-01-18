← Company Directory
Capgemini
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

  • Chennai Metropolitan Area

Capgemini Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries in Chennai Metropolitan Area

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package at Capgemini totals ₹256K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Capgemini
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹256K
Level
A4
Base
₹256K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at Capgemini in Chennai Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,117,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Chennai Metropolitan Area is ₹255,526.

Other Resources