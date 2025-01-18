Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Capgemini ranges from $73.7K per year for A3 to $121K per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
A3
$73.7K
$73.7K
$0
$0
A4
$72.3K
$72K
$0
$278
A5
$95.8K
$95K
$0
$833
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
