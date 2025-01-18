Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Capgemini ranges from ₹426K per year for A3 to ₹2.18M per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹473K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
A3
₹426K
₹426K
₹0
₹0
A4
₹402K
₹398K
₹0
₹4.1K
A5
₹590K
₹590K
₹681.1
₹0
B1
₹785K
₹785K
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
