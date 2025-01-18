Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Capgemini ranges from €54.5K per year for A3 to €62.7K per year for B1. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €60.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
A3
€54.5K
€52.7K
€0
€1.8K
A4
€57.8K
€57.2K
€0
€649.7
A5
€74K
€70.2K
€1.4K
€2.4K
B1
€62.7K
€59.6K
€0
€3.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
