Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Capgemini ranges from €54.5K per year for A3 to €62.7K per year for B1. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €60.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus A3 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) €54.5K €52.7K €0 €1.8K A4 Software Engineer €57.8K €57.2K €0 €649.7 A5 Senior Software Engineer €74K €70.2K €1.4K €2.4K B1 Associate Consultant €62.7K €59.6K €0 €3.2K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( EUR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

