Capgemini Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in France

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in France at Capgemini ranges from €37.3K per year for A3 to €42.1K per year for B1. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €40.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus A3 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) €37.3K €37K €199 €93.4 A4 Software Engineer €43.8K €43.8K €0 €0 A5 Senior Software Engineer € -- € -- € -- € -- B1 Associate Consultant €42.1K €42.1K €0 €0 View 2 More Levels

