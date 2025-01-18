Backend Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at Capgemini ranges from £31.9K per year for A4 to £68.3K per year for A5. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £39.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
A3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
A4
£31.9K
£31.9K
£0
£0
A5
£68.3K
£64K
£0
£4.3K
B1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***