Software Engineer compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area at Capgemini ranges from PLN 130K per year for A4 to PLN 164K per year for A5. The median yearly compensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area package totals PLN 174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus A3 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- A4 Software Engineer PLN 130K PLN 130K PLN 0 PLN 0 A5 Senior Software Engineer PLN 164K PLN 164K PLN 0 PLN 0 B1 Associate Consultant PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- PLN -- View 2 More Levels

