Software Engineer compensation in Norway at Capgemini totals NOK 834K per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in Norway package totals NOK 856K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
A4
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
A5
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
B1
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
NOK --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NOK 332K+ (sometimes NOK 3.32M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title