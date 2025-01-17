Software Engineer compensation in Morocco at Capgemini totals MAD 140K per year for A3. The median yearly compensation in Morocco package totals MAD 143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
MAD 140K
MAD 137K
MAD 2.5K
MAD 0
A4
MAD --
MAD --
MAD --
MAD --
A5
MAD --
MAD --
MAD --
MAD --
B1
MAD --
MAD --
MAD --
MAD --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
