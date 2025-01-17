Software Engineer compensation in Greater London Area at Capgemini ranges from £34.5K per year for A4 to £70.3K per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in Greater London Area package totals £49.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
A4
£34.5K
£34.5K
£0
£0
A5
£59.6K
£57.1K
£0
£2.6K
B1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
