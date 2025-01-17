Software Engineer compensation in Italy at Capgemini ranges from €28.1K per year for A3 to €34K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in Italy package totals €30.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
€28.1K
€27.9K
€0
€167.1
A4
€30.2K
€30.2K
€0
€0
A5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
B1
€27K
€27K
€0
€0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
