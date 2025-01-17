Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Capgemini ranges from ₹442K per year for A3 to ₹1.88M per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹591K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
₹442K
₹437K
₹4.3K
₹0
A4
₹857K
₹857K
₹0
₹0
A5
₹1.35M
₹1.34M
₹0
₹11.3K
B1
₹643K
₹643K
₹0
₹0
Level Name
Level Name
Total Compensation
Total Compensation
