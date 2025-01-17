Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at Capgemini ranges from $72.7K per year for A3 to $108K per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $92.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
$72.7K
$72.7K
$0
$0
A4
$68.2K
$67.9K
$0
$357
A5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
B1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title