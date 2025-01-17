Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Capgemini ranges from €55.9K per year for A3 to €78.2K per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €60.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
€55.9K
€54.9K
€0
€999.7
A4
€59.1K
€58.6K
€0
€489
A5
€76.4K
€73.7K
€819.4
€1.9K
B1
€60.8K
€58.8K
€0
€2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
