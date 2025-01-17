Software Engineer compensation in France at Capgemini ranges from €37.8K per year for A3 to €47.2K per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in France package totals €40.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
€37.8K
€37.4K
€100.1
€262.4
A4
€43K
€43K
€0
€0
A5
€50.6K
€50.3K
€101
€183.1
B1
€40.9K
€40.9K
€0
€0
