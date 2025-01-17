Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Capgemini ranges from CA$86.8K per year for A4 to CA$124K per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$90.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus A3 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- A4 Software Engineer CA$86.8K CA$86.8K CA$0 CA$0 A5 Senior Software Engineer CA$162K CA$157K CA$1K CA$4.3K B1 Associate Consultant CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ --

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

