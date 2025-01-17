← Company Directory
Capgemini
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

  • United Kingdom

Capgemini Project Manager Salaries in United Kingdom

Project Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Capgemini totals £51K per year for A4. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £62.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
A3
Associate Project Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
A4
Project Manager
£51K
£51K
£0
£0
A5
Senior Project Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
B1
Associate Consultant
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Contribute
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Capgemini in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £136,936. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Project Manager role in United Kingdom is £56,967.

