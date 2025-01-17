← Company Directory
Capgemini
Capgemini Project Manager Salaries in India

The median Project Manager compensation in India package at Capgemini totals ₹2.78M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Capgemini
Project Manager
hidden
Total per year
₹2.78M
Level
C2
Base
₹2.78M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Capgemini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Capgemini in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,925,205. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Project Manager role in India is ₹2,245,745.

