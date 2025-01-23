← Company Directory
Capgemini
Capgemini Product Design Manager Salaries

The average Product Design Manager total compensation in Germany at Capgemini ranges from €46.2K to €65.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

€53K - €62K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€46.2K€53K€62K€65.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Capgemini?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Design Manager at Capgemini in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €65,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Product Design Manager role in Germany is €46,208.

