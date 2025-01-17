All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in India at Capgemini ranges from ₹666K per year for B1 to ₹2.27M per year for C2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
B1
₹666K
₹666K
₹0
₹0
B2
₹1.52M
₹1.47M
₹0
₹51.5K
C1
₹1.99M
₹1.99M
₹0
₹0
C2
₹2.27M
₹2.27M
₹0
₹0
