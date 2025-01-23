Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Capgemini ranges from $83.8K per year for A4 to $112K per year for C1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus A3 Associate Data Scientist $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- A4 Data Scientist $83.8K $83.8K $0 $0 A5 Senior Data Scientist $98.8K $98K $0 $833 B1 Associate Consultant $111K $111K $0 $531 View 2 More Levels

