Data Analyst compensation in India at Capgemini ranges from ₹802K per year for B1 to ₹1.26M per year for B2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹893K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus A3 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- A4 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- A5 ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- ₹ -- B1 ₹802K ₹802K ₹0 ₹0 View 2 More Levels

No salaries found

