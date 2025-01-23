← Company Directory
Capgemini
Capgemini Biomedical Engineer Salaries

The average Biomedical Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at Capgemini ranges from CHF 91.1K to CHF 124K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Capgemini's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 97.5K - CHF 118K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 91.1KCHF 97.5KCHF 118KCHF 124K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Capgemini?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Biomedical Engineer at Capgemini in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 124,336. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Capgemini for the Biomedical Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 91,108.

