← Company Directory
Canva
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Security Software Engineer

Canva Security Software Engineer Salaries

The median Security Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at Canva totals A$202K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Canva
Software Engineer
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$202K
Level
B2
Base
A$162K
Stock (/yr)
A$40.4K
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Canva?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.6K+ (sometimes A$466K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Security Software Engineer at Canva in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$624,815. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canva for the Security Software Engineer role in Australia is A$201,127.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Canva

Related Companies

  • Pluralsight
  • Juniper Square
  • AlphaSights
  • BlueVine
  • Go1
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources