Canva
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Sydney

Canva Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sydney

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sydney at Canva ranges from A$133K per year for B1 to A$240K per year for B3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Sydney package totals A$179K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canva's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
B1
(Entry Level)
A$133K
A$114K
A$19.1K
A$0
B2
A$176K
A$153K
A$22.4K
A$0
B3
A$240K
A$186K
A$50.8K
A$3.6K
B4
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Canva, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Canva in Greater Sydney sits at a yearly total compensation of A$251,094. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canva for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Sydney is A$148,630.

