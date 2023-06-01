← Company Directory
Candel Therapeutics
    • About

    Candel Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead candidate, CAN-2409, is in Phase II and III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic, prostate, and lung cancer, as well as completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110 for recurrent glioblastoma and enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform for creating new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. It was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

    candeltx.com
    Website
    1999
    Year Founded
    65
    # of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources