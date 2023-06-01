Candel Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead candidate, CAN-2409, is in Phase II and III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic, prostate, and lung cancer, as well as completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for high-grade glioma. The company also develops CAN-3110 for recurrent glioblastoma and enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform for creating new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. It was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.