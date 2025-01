Cancos Tile Corp. is a family-owned business that has been importing, distributing, and retailing ceramic tile, marble, and granite since 1953. They have 12 designer showrooms, over 400,000 square feet of warehouse capacity, and a marble, granite, and stone fabrication plant on site. They have state-of-the-art machinery and can fulfill the needs of any job. They have won awards for their professionalism in promoting Italian ceramic tile in North America.