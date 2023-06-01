Smartfrog&Canary is an IoT tech company that makes everyday objects and places more intelligent and connected. They offer affordable and user-friendly technologies to make everyday lives more comfortable, efficient, and secure. They are a category leader in the consumer SaaS IoT space with a global footprint and users in over 180 countries. They are disrupting traditional security and building tech segments with cutting-edge, AI-driven technology and easy-to-use, affordable DIY subscription services.