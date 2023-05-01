Canadian National Railway Company is a transportation business that operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. It offers a portfolio of goods including petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. It was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.