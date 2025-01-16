← Company Directory
Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in United States at Canaccord Genuity ranges from $208K to $292K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Canaccord Genuity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$225K - $262K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$208K$225K$262K$292K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Canaccord Genuity?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Canaccord Genuity in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $291,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canaccord Genuity for the Investment Banker role in United States is $208,250.

