← Company Directory
Canaccord Genuity
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Canaccord Genuity Salaries

Canaccord Genuity's salary ranges from $61,456 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $243,775 for a Investment Banker in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Canaccord Genuity. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$151K
Investment Banker
$244K
Marketing
$67.7K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Project Manager
$80.6K
Software Engineer
$61.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Canaccord Genuity is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Canaccord Genuity is $80,581.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Canaccord Genuity

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Tesla
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources