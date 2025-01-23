← Company Directory
Camunda
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Camunda Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Sweden at Camunda ranges from SEK 855K to SEK 1.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Camunda's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 915K - SEK 1.11M
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 855KSEK 915KSEK 1.11MSEK 1.17M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Camunda to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 327K+ (sometimes SEK 3.27M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Camunda?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Camunda in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,166,835. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Camunda for the Product Designer role in Sweden is SEK 855,009.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Camunda

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources