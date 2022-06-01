← Company Directory
Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Salaries

Campbell Soup's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $187,806 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Campbell Soup. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$121K
Financial Analyst
$104K
Human Resources
$49.8K

Marketing
$188K
Product Manager
$83.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Campbell Soup is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,806. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Campbell Soup is $103,658.

Other Resources