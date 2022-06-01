Campbell Soup Company, doing business as Campbell's, is an American processed food and snack company. The company is most closely associated with its flagship canned soup products; however, through mergers and acquisitions, it has grown to become one of the largest processed food companies in the U.S. with a wide variety of products under its flagship Campbell's brand as well as other brands like Pepperidge Farm, Snyder's of Hanover, V8, and Swanson. Under its brands, Campbell's produces soups and other canned meals, baked goods, beverages, and snacks. It is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.