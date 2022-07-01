← Company Directory
Camelot Strategic Marketing
    Strategic Marketing & Media Services.Established in 1983, Camelot was founded to provide a select groups of clients fact-based, bottom up marketing solutions across both linear and digital media. we are privately owned, entrepreneurial, and we take pride in our positive, healthy culture that has led to both high employee & client retention.We seek to be a business partner, as opposed to simply media managers. our team of seasoned practitioners serve as an extenson of our clients by driving customer-centered, market-focused programs that lead to profitable business outcomes.We treat our clients' media investments as if they were our own. Camelot is 100% transparent and never marks up any media or technology. deep relationships with key media providers allow us to provide our clients with first, best and only innovation.Camelot Employs 151 people (2/3 in DFW), 75% of whom have client-side P&L experience from world class brands. We place $850+ million in media annually (70% digital).

    camelotsmm.com
    Website
    1983
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

