Calyxt is a synthetic biology company that focuses on delivering plant-based solutions to the agriculture industry. They develop improved digestibility alfalfa, hemp, and wheat with higher fiber content. They have a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for exclusive licensing of improved quality alfalfa seed. Formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Calyxt was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. It is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.