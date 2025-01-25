← Company Directory
Callsign
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Analyst

  • All Business Analyst Salaries

Callsign Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Callsign ranges from AED 292K to AED 414K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Callsign's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 331K - AED 392K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 292KAED 331KAED 392KAED 414K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Business Analyst submissions at Callsign to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Callsign?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Callsign in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 414,090. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Callsign for the Business Analyst role in United Arab Emirates is AED 291,663.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Callsign

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources