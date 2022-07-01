← Company Directory
Callisto Media
Callisto Media Salaries

Callisto Media's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $489,416 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Callisto Media. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$109K
Data Analyst
$121K
Data Scientist
$139K

Marketing
$489K
Software Engineer
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Callisto Media is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $489,416. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Callisto Media is $139,300.

