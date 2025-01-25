← Company Directory
Calix
Calix Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in India at Calix ranges from ₹5.53M to ₹7.87M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Calix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹6.27M - ₹7.13M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹5.53M₹6.27M₹7.13M₹7.87M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Calix?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Calix in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,865,585. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Calix for the Chief of Staff role in India is ₹5,532,572.

Other Resources