Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company that develops small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets to treat cancer. Its products include INCB001158, CB-280, ATG-037, and CB-668. The company has license agreements with Mars, Inc., Incyte Corporation, and Antengene Corporation Ltd. It also has a clinical trial collaboration with Pfizer. Calithera Biosciences was founded in 2010 and is based in South San Francisco, California.