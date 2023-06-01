The California Primary Care Association (CPCA) advocates for community clinics, health centers, and networks to improve the health status of their communities. CPCA represents over 1,380 not-for-profit Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Regional Clinic Associations who provide comprehensive, quality health care services, particularly for low-income, uninsured and underserved Californians. CPCA is designated by the Federal Bureau of Primary Health Care as the state primary care association and receives federal program support to develop and enhance services for member health centers.