← Company Directory
California Institute of Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company

California Institute of Technology Salaries

California Institute of Technology's salary ranges from $43,000 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $79,600 for a Administrative Assistant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of California Institute of Technology. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $70K
Hardware Engineer
Median $43K
Administrative Assistant
$79.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Biomedical Engineer
$64.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$46.2K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at California Institute of Technology is Administrative Assistant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $79,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at California Institute of Technology is $64,823.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for California Institute of Technology

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources