Califia Farms is a fast-growing natural beverage company that creates innovative, healthy, and great-tasting premium beverages. The company is on a mission to nourish the world with the wisdom of a plant-based lifestyle and is the #1 plant-based dairy alternative brand in the natural channel. Califia Farms has won several awards, including the 2021 Beverage Forum Small Company of the Year and the 2017 Supplier of the Year by Whole Foods Market.